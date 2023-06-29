Brazil nut harvesting proves a win-win for forest and community livelihood

The trip from the heart of Almeirim municipality, on the banks of the Amazon River, to the rural community of Cafezal takes nearly three hours on the fast boat, referred to as “the flyer” by the people living on the river. “But to get to where the nut trees are, it’s another three hours by motorboat,” says Otacílio França Alves, co-founder of ASMACARU, an association of Brazil nut gatherers. The route crosses the Marapi stream, passing by barges laden with the fruit. ASMACARU was founded in 2001 to organize the Brazil nut production chain so that its members, known here as agro-extractivists, could increase and even diversify their income. During the harvest season, which runs from March to July, the gatherers live in the rainforest, collecting fallen Brazil nuts, the fruit of one of the Amazon’s most emblematic trees, Bertholletia excelsa. Known for being old-growth trees, these giants can live for up to 500 years on dry ground, reaching heights of 50 meters (164 feet), with trunks up to 5 m (16 ft) in diameter. The association’s members organize themselves by the different areas where the nut trees grow, or what they call the “placements.” Cafezal holds a permanent concession for harvesting nuts in seven of these areas, all granted to the 26 members of ASMACARU. The distribution of the Brazil nut trees is broad and disperse: the distance from one placement to another can be as much as 10 kilometers (6 miles). Agro-extractivism as a model for the future…This article was originally published on Mongabay

