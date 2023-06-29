Colombian chef spearheads a food-based bioeconomy in the Colombian Amazon

When Mauricio Velasco Castro graduated from culinary school in Bogotá, he didn’t look for a job in one of Colombia’s fine dining restaurants or for an internship abroad. Instead, he chose the jungle. “While many of my classmates headed to France or Canada or somewhere else where there is more money and opportunity, I returned to the Putumayo to live with Indigenous communities and learn about their use of local ingredients,“ Castro said in May when I visited him at Amazonico, his restaurant overlooking the Mulato River in Mocoa, the capital of the Putumayo department, where Castro, 26 years old, was born and raised. “I ended up visiting and living with nine different communities, and what I learned beyond the actual cooking techniques was how to look at food from an entirely different perspective than I learned in culinary school,” said Castro. Chef Mauricio Castro is gathering herbs that he will use in Amazonico, his restaurant in downtown Mocoa. Image by Mauricio Castro. Nestled in the emerald foothills of the piedemonte amazonico, Mocoa is crossed by rivers rushing down from the lush peaks above it. According to the Wildlife Conservation Society, the Andes-Amazon Piedmont of Colombia is one of the most biodiverse in the world, hosting species and features from the world’s largest rainforest and from the Andes. The Serrania de los Churumbelos National Park, for example, located just outside of Mocoa, is home to large mammals like the Andean spectacled bear (Tremarctos ornatus) and the jaguar (Panthera onca), 114…This article was originally published on Mongabay

