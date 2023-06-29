Government heat pump scheme misses first year target

From BBC
A flagship government plan to make household heating more planet-friendly has had a weak start in its first year.
The Boiler Upgrade Scheme gives out £5,000 grants to help households switch to heat pumps, which burn much less of the carbon which warms our atmosphere.
It is meant to issue 30,000 grants annually in England and Wales but only managed half that in its first year.
Experts blamed a lack of installers and the cost of properly insulating homes so that they are ready for a heat pump.
Heat pumps are a key part of the government’s promise to reach net zero in the UK by 2050, meaning no more greenhouse gas would be added to the atmosphere. Home heating currently accounts for 14% of the UK’s carbon emissions.
The data published on Thursday on grants issued since the scheme started in May 2022, comes a day after the UK’s climate watchdog said the government was “significantly off track”. The scheme lasts until 2028.
The UK’s Climate Change Committee (UKCCC) highlighted high heat pump cost, the low number of trained heat pump installers and the lack of energy efficiency measures like insulation, which are needed for heat pumps to be effective, as the main reasons for low installation.
The £70 million left over due to grants not being issued last year cannot be used for grants in future years and will