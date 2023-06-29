Indonesian architect presses vision for low-cost homes from nature

MADURA, Indonesia — For centuries, every architect in Indonesia relied on local materials when constructing homes and public spaces. Today Yu Sing is one of the few holding onto this heritage. “Natural houses are no longer the first choice for people’s homes,” Yu Sing said. “The state even calls them uninhabitable homes.” The Java-born architect sees it differently. Yu Sing is one of a number of notable Indonesian architects, such as Realrich Sjarief and Yori Antar, who prize traditional techniques and materials as part of modern practice. After graduating from the architecture faculty of the Bandung Institute of Technology, Yu Sing founded Studio Akanoma in 2008 to showcase new design of low-cost housing using natural materials. A year later he published his first book, Mimpi Rumah Murah — “Dreams of Affordable Homes.” The book covered Yu Sing’s design process and a breakdown of development costs, which are often low when opting for local building materials. Yu Sing founded Studio Akanoma to showcase new design of low-cost housing using natural materials. Image by Tommy Apriando/ Mongabay Indonesia. Studio Akanoma cites the decline in the use of nipa, a mangrove palm, in roofing. It used to be a freely available material used in much of Sumatra’s Jambi province, but today most new homes opt for more expensive zinc sheets because the nipa palms are widely seen as backward. Some believe the palm fronds will last only one year before a replacement thatch is required, but Yu Sing said this perception is misplaced.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

