Milky Way: Icy observatory reveals 'ghost particles'

An astronomical detector buried in Antarctic ice has provided a view of our Galaxy that has never been seen before.
The blurry, extraordinary image is of the Milky Way, but it is composed of the “ghostly” particles that are emitted by the reactions that power stars.
The particles are neutrinos, which are extremely difficult to detect on Earth.
To find them, scientists turned a vast block of Antarctic ice into a detector.
“This is the first time we’re seeing our Galaxy using particles rather than photons [of light],” Prof Subir Sarkar from the University of Oxford told BBC News. This, he explained, provides a view of “high energy processes that shape our Galaxy”.
Neutrinos can be thought of as astronomical messengers that point to those fundamental processes. They are created when particles called cosmic rays – that are rattling around at near light speed – smash into other matter.
Capturing those collisions basically means capturing neutrinos. And that is not easy.
“The neutrino is a ghostly particle; it’s basically almost without mass,” explained Prof Sarkar. “They’re essentially moving at the speed of light and might pass through the Galaxy and not interact with anything. That is why, in order to see them, you need a massive detector.”
The detector that scientists and engineers designed is called IceCube. It is composed of thousands of sensors on long cables that are drilled and frozen into a 1km cubic block of ice.