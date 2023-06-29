One seed at a time: Lebanese project promotes agroecology for farmer autonomy

SAADNAYEL, Lebanon – Located in Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley, a region that has been farmed for millennia, a small experimental farm known as Buzuruna Juzuruna (BuJu) is establishing an agroecological network across the country, as well as setting up an heirloom seed cooperative to promote resilience and sovereignty within communities, near and far. “The biggest success is seeing our seeds growing tomatoes from Chile to Sri Lanka,” says Serge Harfouche, a co-founder of the project, pointing to the scalability of heirloom seed production. Harfouche says the project draws inspiration from forests: BuJu has a decidedly decentralized operation, allowing free access to education and experimentation — and, of course, seeds. “People have been starved to submission,” says Serge, illustrating the dire need for an initiative such as BuJu in Lebanon. “Heirloom seeds are reproducable seeds,” returning power back to farmers who had become reliant on chemical pesticides and fertilizers. Image by Áine Donnellan for Mongabay. Somewhere under the rainbow Buzuruna Juzuruna, which in Arabic means “Our Seeds, Our Roots,” probably doesn’t look like what you’d expect of a farm in Lebanon. The first thing that stands out is a large yellow and red circus tent. The tent tends to overshadow the few brown houses on the land, built of clay, with wooden facades made using locally grown poplars. The farm of just 2 hectares (4.9 acres) does a lot with a little space, growing more than 70 crop varieties, including 13 types of wheat, interspersed with flowers and aromatics, and fenced in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

