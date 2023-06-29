Orangutan ‘beatboxing’ offers clues about human language, study

Beatboxing became popular in the 1980s, when Doug E. Fresh performed the style around the New York City hip-hop scene. However, the seeds of this vocal technique, which involves making two sounds at once, can be found hundreds of years ago in the vibrato of the Zulu isicathamiya vocalists and tabla bols of Hindustani singers. But could this vocal style have roots further back? According to a new study in PNAS Nexus, researchers have found some clues in one of our closest animal kin— the orangutans. Researchers observed orangutans for 3,800 hours in Borneo and Sumatra, recording two populations making beatbox-like vocalizations. “Humans rarely produce voiced and voiceless noises simultaneously. The exception is beatboxing,” Madeleine Hardus, study co-author, said in a statement. “But the very fact that humans are anatomically able to beatbox, raises questions about where that ability came from. We know now the answer could lie within the evolution of our ancestors.” Orangutans can produce special calls that involve combining two different sounds. For example, females in Sumatra produce “kiss squeaks” at the same time as “rolling calls” to alert other orangutans of predators. The study’s authors say this highlights their impressive vocal control and coordination skills. https://imgs.mongabay.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/20/2023/06/29200208/orangutan_compressed.mp4 “Humans use the lips, tongue, and jaw to make the unvoiced sounds of consonants, while activating the vocal folds in the larynx with exhaled air to make the voiced, open sounds of vowels,” Adriano Lameira, associate professor of psychology at the University of Warwick and co-author of the research, said. “Orangutans…This article was originally published on Mongabay

