The largest land set-aside in history

The commitment to environmental governance in the 1990s was preceded by a civil society movement to create national parks and wildlife refuges. In the first half of the twentieth century, the Amazonian nations created a dozen or so national parks, thanks largely to the efforts of farsighted and passionate individuals with political influence. In most cases, these efforts were both isolated and unsustainable because governments failed to allocate financial resources for their management and protection. Serious efforts to create national protected area systems began in the 1970s as part of the global effort to protect nature and wildlife. International NGOs and the United Nations played prominent roles because they had public relation skills and the legitimacy to garner the attention of national governments. More importantly, domestic opinion supported their creation. The protected area network can be roughly stratified into strict protection areas and sustainable-use areas; indigenous territories are broadly organised into community-based landholdings, which tend to be smaller in area and territorial based reserves that include multiple communities. Data source: Rede Amazônica de Informação Socioambiental Georreferenciada (RAISG), https://www.amazoniasocioambiental.org/ The first cohort of protected areas was characterized by spectacular examples of biodiversity and scenic beauty: the tepuis of Venezuela, the isolated table mountains of Colombia and the snow-covered peaks of the High Andes. Academics used their knowledge, which was still rudimentary, to advocate for selected lowland landscapes that were exceptionally diverse or ecologically unique. Brazil established reserves in different parts of the Amazon, operating on the assumption that they would be…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay