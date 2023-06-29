The quest to grow the perfect strawberry

From BBC
Published2 hours agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Marion Regan is the fifth generation owner of Kent-based Hugh Lowe Farms, supplier to the Wimbledon Tennis Championships for over 25 years.
The farm produces around 5,000 tonnes of strawberries between April and November and that means using different farming techniques.
“We start with glasshouse production and then move into field-scale poly tunnel production. Then we’re back into glasshouses. We use a range of varieties and plant types in order to get a good production curve – which hopefully meets the needs of the market.”
After tennis, strawberries are perhaps the biggest attraction at the Wimbledon Championships. In fact, more than 38.4 tonnes of strawberries – that’s almost two million strawberries – are consumed during the tournament every year.
Native strawberries have been grown in the British Isles for centuries. But the ones we eat today are the product of centuries of cross breeding, including a mix of North and South American varieties.
“The breeding effort is all about taking two good parents and crossing them. That is conventionally done by transferring the pollen of one onto another. Then selecting [the best] from the progeny,” says Ms Regan.
But, as in much of the agriculture sector, advances in gene science have given producers new ways of improving their produce.
So Ms Regan, uses genetic markers which can speed up the search for improved varieties.
Genomic informed breeding, she emphasises, is not gene editing or genetic modification but rather looking at the genetic traits of