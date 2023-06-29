Tigers cross borders but struggle to move safely within Nepal, study suggests

KATHMANDU — When India announced the results of its national tiger census in April this year, it added a new habitat for the big cats: the Suhelwa Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh, which borders Nepal. Researchers had captured images of two tigers in the sanctuary, one of which had the same stripes as a tiger photographed in Nepal’s Banke National Park, suggesting that it had crossed the border. “This was a sign that the transboundary corridors connecting tiger populations in India and Nepal were functional and that tigers could move from one protected area to another,” said conservationist Hem Sagar Baral, co-author of a recent modelling study to identify and assess both domestic and transboundary potential tiger corridors. It also highlights the landscape-based approach that the two countries adopted in the early 2000s to save the tigers in the Terai Arc Landscape (TAL), a flatland region along the Ganges and its tributaries, said Tek Raj Bhatt, lead author of the study. But while tigers can cross borders, they face more challenges moving within Nepal, conservationists say. “We have invested so much in transboundary corridors, protected areas and buffer zones, but not adequate attention has been paid to domestic corridors,” Bhatt told Mongabay. The TAL in Nepal used to be a continuous forest where tigers roamed freely until the 1960s, when an east-west highway was built across it. The forests were cleared for the highway, which brought migration and made human travel easy but blocked the tigers’ movement. In recent times, human…This article was originally published on Mongabay

