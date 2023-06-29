What can the U.K. do to fight its dependence on soy?

The soybean industry is one of the largest drivers of deforestation today, with over 75.5 million hectares (186.5 million acres) cultivated across the globe, according to the FAO. An overwhelming majority of it isn’t produced for human consumption but rather for livestock feed — as much as 80%. The U.K. alone imports an average of 3 million tons of soy annually for animal feed, most of it from South American countries with fragile forest ecosystems, such as Brazil. And with soybean cultivation on the continent continuing to grow — it more than doubled between 2000 and 2019 — there’s increasing pressure on importers in the U.K. to reconsider soy consumption for the sake of the environment. A new report from the Landworkers’ Alliance, Pasture for Life, Sustain and Hodmedod analyzes the different changes that could be made to the pig and poultry sectors in order to reduce soy consumption and thereby lower the U.K.’s overseas land-use footprint. “Considering over three quarters of global soy demand comes from the animal feed industry, there is an urgent need in the U.K., and indeed the rest of the world, to explore alternative ways of feeding livestock that don’t cause deforestation and land-use change overseas,” said Karen Luyckx, a researcher for the report, at a press conference announcing the report findings. The intensive poultry industry is the largest consumer of soy in the U.K. followed closely by the pig industry. Their largest suppliers have been some of the most egregious offenders of deforestation in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

