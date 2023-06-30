Death of rare male gharial in Nepal highlights conservation crisis

KATHMANDU — A male gharial (Gavialis gungeticus), one of the world’s most endangered crocodilians, was found dead on June 26 in Nepal’s Chitwan National Park. The animal had a fishing net wrapped around its snout and a hook piercing its abdomen. The death of the gharial, a fish-eating crocodile with a long, narrow snout, is a major blow to the conservation of the species, which has only a few hundred individuals left in the wild. Male gharials are especially rare and vital for the survival of the population, as they mate with multiple females and fertilize their eggs. “The natural sex ratio in gharials is already heavily skewed towards females with only a handful of males for a hundred females,” said conservationist Ashish Basyal. “Any unnatural death of a gharial is a serious threat for conservation, but the death of a male can have even severe consequences on the population.” The gharial was discovered on the banks of the Budhi Rapti stream, a tributary of the Rapti river that flows through the park. According to Chitwan National Park officials, it was one of only four or five adult males in the Reu, Rapti and Narayani rivers, which are home to about 219 gharials. A 2019 survey of the Rapti river spotted 99 gharials, but only one was confirmed as an adult male. The Gharial crocodile (Gavialis gangeticus) uses its slim snout for fishing. Photo by: Josh More courtesy of ZSL. The crocodiles were once abundant in the Ganges River and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

