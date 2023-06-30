In Sri Lanka, humans mistakenly attempt to ‘rescue’ leopard cubs

From time to time, there are media flashes about leopard cubs being rescued and some reports carry moving video footage of how well-meaning village folk, especially estate workers in the central hills, hand these cubs over to wildlife authorities. Unlike the majestic and fiery demeanor of leopard moms and dads, leopard cubs are cuddlesome balls of fur, much like kittens at home. When these adorable creatures are found alone in some nook, people don’t have the heart to just leave them there. Convinced the cubs are lost in the wild, they pick them up, fearing the helpless cubs will be in harm’s way if not rescued. This leopard cub found inside a toilet in a tea estate was reunited with his mom after three days. Image courtesy of Srinath Dissanayake. Lost or abandoned Villagers do this wholeheartedly, full of good intentions, but picking up a little leopard cub should not be done without a proper assessment of their surroundings and without understanding the possible reasons as to why the cub is there. Often, the mom leaves her cubs in small hideouts to go on brief hunting trips, or the mom could be in the process of relocating her cubs to a safer location, said Anjali Watson of the Wilderness & Wildlife Conservation Trust (WWCT), an expert on the Sri Lankan leopard (Panthera pardus kotiya). “The cubs’ best chance of survival lies with the mother’s guidance. The best option for their survival is to leave them where they are found,” Watson told…This article was originally published on Mongabay

