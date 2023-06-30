Sounds of the soil: A new tool for conservation?

For Jake Robinson, Greno Woods was an easy choice. This large, old forest in South Yorkshire county in the U.K. has historically undergone timber harvesting, quarrying and fires. Plantations of non-native conifers replaced parts of the forest several decades ago. At the same time, restoration efforts have tried to revive some of the degraded and deforested areas through the planting of native broadleaved and deciduous trees. This setting presented a unique opportunity: to listen to the sounds of restoration. Robinson, a microbial and restoration ecologist at Flinders University in Australia, was particularly interested in two types of area in the forest: sites that had been cleared in the past three years, and previously deforested plots that restorers had planted with native trees more than 30 years ago. Aboveground, the differences between the two were easy to spot. The recently cleared plots were mostly covered by bracken (Pteridium aquilinum), with a sprinkling of silver birch saplings (Betula pendula). By contrast, the restored areas had more diverse trees, including English oak (Quercus robur), sessile oak (Q. petraea), rowan (Sorbus aucuparia) and silver birch, along with a complex understory of bilberry (Vaccinium myrtillus), bramble (Rubus fruticosus agg.), holly (Ilex aquifolium) and bracken. Field recording in Greno Wood. Sound can be used as a proxy in some cases — listening to soil can indirectly show what’s happening belowground without having to overturn every inch and disturb the denizens of the dirt. Image courtesy of Jake Robinson. But Robinson wasn’t just interested in what he could see. He…This article was originally published on Mongabay

