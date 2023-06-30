The climate change-denying TikTok post that won't go away

From BBC
Earlier this year, TikTok vowed to clamp down on climate change denial. But a BBC investigation tracked one video that has been viewed millions of times – and found the company is struggling to stop false climate information from spreading across the platform.
If you searched for “climate change” on TikTok in recent months, you might have come across a video featuring Dan Peña, a self-styled “business success coach” with thousands of followers on social media.
The video, shot during the 2017 London premiere of a documentary film about Mr Peña, shows a heated exchange between the American businessman and a member of the audience.
Asked what “the people with the money” will do about climate change, he replies: “The financial institutions and the banks know [climate change] is not going to happen.”
He adds, without providing any credible evidence: “It’s the greatest fraud that has been perpetrated on mankind this century.”
Contacted by the BBC, Mr Peña stood by these comments, saying climate change was actually a “historical norm” over thousands of years and “not new”. He questioned whether it was a “genuine threat” as well as the effectiveness of measures proposed by climate change activists in the face of growing emissions from China.
The overwhelming weight of scientific evidence has found that world temperatures are rising because of human activity, leading to rapid climate change and threatening every aspect of human life.