The ‘Sloth Lady of Suriname’: Q&A with Monique Pool

In Suriname, a South American country where sloths find their homes, deforestation poses a great challenge. These slow-moving creatures, unlike birds, cannot fly away, nor can they run quickly to escape the destruction. Even in Paramaribo, the capital city of Suriname, significant deforestation has occurred in recent decades. Global Forest Watch reports that Paramaribo lost 81 hectares (200 acres) of humid primary forest, accounting for 6.8% of its total tree cover loss, from 2002-22. During roughly the same period, the city’s total tree cover decreased by more than 1,200 hectares (3,000 acres), a 23% drop since the start of the century. The coastal resort areas of Blauwgrond and Weg naar Zee suffered the most, accounting for 74% of the overall loss. Monique Pool, an interpreter, established the Green Heritage Fund Suriname (GHFS) in 2005 to rescue, rehabilitate and relocate Suriname’s Xenarthra species (a major clade of placental mammals including sloths as well as anteaters and armadillos) due to deforestation and urban expansion. But deforestation isn’t the only issue that leads to trouble. Pool says the group rescues two or three animals a week. “Especially in the past years, we have had animals increasingly being in trouble because of the infrastructure. They often are attacked by animals that people keep as pets,” Pool says. Two species of sloths live in Suriname — the three-toed pale-throated sloth (Bradypus tridactylus) and the Linnaeus’s two-toed sloth (Choloepus didactylus) — and they are not considered endangered, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature…This article was originally published on Mongabay

