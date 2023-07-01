Element Africa: Ghanaian communities challenge mining regulation and Shell spills more oil in the Niger Delta

Anger over latest oil spill as Shell pipeline contaminates river and farms in Nigeria Nigeria’s National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) says an oil spill from Shell’s Trans Niger Pipeline, which passes through numerous communities in southeastern Rivers state, has extensively contaminated a river and stretches of farmland. The pipeline transports as much as 180,000 barrels of crude oil across Ogoniland, one of the country’s most polluted regions. NOSDRA said crude oil spilled into the Okulu River on June 11. Shell said it was working with a joint investigative team of regulators, residents and civil society to identify the cause and impact of the spill. Aftermath of a 2010 oil spill at Goi Creek, Ogoni. This part of the Niger Delta has been heavily polluted by the oil industry. Friends of the Earth International via Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND) Investigators have not yet given an estimate of the volume of the spill, but a local activist said it was the worst in the area in more than a decade. “It lasted for over a week, bursts into Okulu River — which adjoins other rivers and ultimately empties into the Atlantic Ocean — and affects several communities and displaces more than 300 fishers,” Fyneface Dumnamene, head of the nonprofit Youths and Environment Advocacy Center, which monitors spills in the region, told the Associated Press. Dumnamene told Mongabay a second spill occurred on June 18, this time from a facility belonging to the state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation. Oil spills are…This article was originally published on Mongabay

