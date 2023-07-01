Mystery sea urchin deaths threaten Red Sea coral reefs

From BBC
Published14 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
The brightly coloured coral reefs of the Red Sea are an underwater paradise, home to dazzlingly beautiful fish and a fascinating array of other marine life.
Despite the impact of climate change, these reefs have shown a remarkable resilience to warming sea temperatures.
But now the mysterious decline of a key species of sea urchins poses a new threat, sparking fears this precious habitat will be increasingly choked up by fast-growing green algae.
The effects on tourism could be devastating.
Israeli researchers first noticed the deaths of black sea urchins near the southern city of Eilat at the start of the year.
The spiky creatures – with defensive spines up to 50cm long – are familiar to scuba divers and snorkelers who flock to the Gulf of Aqaba for its clear waters. They used to carpet parts of the region’s coastal reefs.
New surveys show a 90% reduction in the Jordanian resort of Aqaba, mass disappearances in Egypt and losses in Saudi Arabia, thought to be caused by a waterborne parasite.
“We know the pathogen hurts,” says Dr Omri Bronstein at Tel Aviv University, placing a dead black sea urchin – its body the size and shape of a flattened tennis ball – into my hands.
He says there are visible signs that the disease paralyses the sea urchin’s spines and tiny feet.
“You see what we call necrosis, losing tissue, until you get a bare skeleton. And their mortality
Read the full article
Related Posts
-
Canada's record wildfire season continues to hammer U.S. air quality
-
Nets, coolers and courage: A day in the life of a volunteer bee conservationist
-
Element Africa: Ghanaian communities challenge mining regulation and Shell spills more oil in the Niger Delta
-
Sex life of rare 'leopard-print' frog revealed