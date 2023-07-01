Sex life of rare 'leopard-print' frog revealed

From BBC
An all-female team has braved 50C heat and poisonous snakes to track down a “leopard-print” frog virtually unknown to science and learn how it reproduces.
The Argentinian conservation scientists are fighting to protect the tiny Santa Fe frog, which is under threat as its habitat in one of the world’s driest forests, the Dry Chaco, is cut down.
They discovered how it hides in caves, emerging only to call for a mate.
And for the first time they found tadpoles of the species.
“It’s not been an easy journey so far, but we’re determined to do what we can to secure the future for this wonderful amphibian,” said Isis Ibañez, who leads the Santa Fe frog project, based in Buenos Aires.
The Santa Fe frog (Leptodactylus laticeps) is largely unknown to science despite being discovered more than a century ago.
Found only in Argentina, Bolivia and Paraguay, the frog is now rare due to the loss of the tropical dry forests in which it lives.
The researchers set up camera traps to locate the brightly-coloured frogs and study their behaviour.
Most frogs attract a mate by calling loudly from a pond, stream or swamp, but this species lives underground.
The team found the males emerged at nightfall to advertise their presence, then hopped back down their burrows with