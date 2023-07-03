Blue carbon deserves a green light for the climate fight (commentary)

Blue carbon – the carbon stored in coastal and marine ecosystems – is an unsung ally in our fight against the climate crisis. Marine vegetated habitats like mangroves, seagrasses, salt marshes, and kelp cover just 0.2% of the ocean surface, but they contain 50% of the carbon sequestered in marine sediments. We should be prioritizing them, but instead we are watching them disappear before our eyes. Approximately 35% of the world’s mangroves and 30% of all seagrass meadows have been lost or degraded over the last century. We are at the start of an ‘extreme’ and ‘unprecedented’ climate crisis, and we are failing to protect the very ecosystems which could help us avert it. For example, a Mediterranean seagrass called Posidonia oceanica can sequester carbon at up to 70 times the rate of tropical forests. Yet the area it covers has shrunk by around 35% over the last 50 years, as a result of pollution, global heating and destructive fishing techniques. A healthy seagrass meadow. Image courtesy of Susantha Udagedara. Seagrasses, kelp, mangroves and salt marshes could all help us avoid runaway climate change if we let them. Beyond the coasts, whales also store vast amounts of carbon in their bodies. A single great whale can sequester 33 tons of CO2, which is safely stored on the seafloor when it dies and sinks. They maintain healthy levels of phytoplankton – which fix carbon from the atmosphere into the ocean – through their faeces, and their migrations circulate nutrients through the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

