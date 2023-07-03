Climate emergency may channel millions in resources toward corn-based ethanol in the Amazon

The American agribusiness magnate Bruce Rastetter, who is already the biggest producer of corn-based ethanol in Brazil, has plans to triple processing at his plants by relying on the generosity of governments and banks with green credits and incentives destined to combat climate change. In 2021 and 2022, Rastetter’s businesses received more than 2.2 billion reais ($459 billion) in offsets and credits from compliance with environmental targets through FS Agrisolutions. All this money went to Rastetter’s ethanol plants in Mato Grosso, as well as resources from the National Economic and Social Development Bank (BNDES). Now, the company plans to further leverage its businesses by selling itself as a negative carbon producer. Its promise is to implement a system for capturing carbon from plants and storing the gas below ground. The system is called CCS (carbon capture and storage), and it was considered by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) to be an option for the mitigation of climate change. Nevertheless, over the years, the system still hasn’t proven to be effective on a large scale. In more recent bulletins, the IPCC warned that the capture of carbon is facing various restrictions in terms of viability, including high implementation costs, as well as demonstrating adverse impacts on human rights and ecosystems. What Rastetter is trying to implement in Brazil is practically a copy of the Midwest Carbon project that he is spearheading in the United States with a promise to capture 12 million tons of carbon in ethanol plants. The…This article was originally published on Mongabay

