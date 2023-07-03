Fire imperils Madagascar’s baobabs: Q&A with park director Diamondra Andriambololona

MORONDAVA, Madagascar — As the director of Kirindy Mite National Park and Andranomena Special Reserve near Madagascar’s southwestern coast, Diamondra Andriambololona oversees the protection of nearly 162,770 hectares (402,213 acres) of biodiversity. The forests there are facing increasingly extreme anthropogenic threats, exacerbated by local poverty. Kirindy Mite National Park, near the village of Belo-Sur-Mer, 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of the town of Morondava, has both a terrestrial and a marine component. Together, they form an ecosystem as extraordinary as it is fragile. The forest is home to three of the country’s six endemic baobab species (Adansonia grandidieri, A. za, and A. rubrostipa) — unique trees that look as though they were planted upside down. Many other endemic species live there, too, such as the critically endangered Madame Berthe’s mouse lemur (Microcebus berthae). This biodiversity hotspot is facing heavy threats from bushfires, used to manage arable land and pastures, that illegally breach the park’s boundaries. Other issues, such as illegal logging and poaching, also threaten the forest, but fire is the main driver of forest degradation. The forests in southwestern and western Madagascar — xerophytic and deciduous dry tropical forests, respectively — are particularly vulnerable to bushfires. A fallen tree in the reforestation site in Kirindy Mite National Park after a fire in 2021. Image by Nirina Rakotonanahary for Mongabay. Many farmers in the country still practice slash-and-burn farming. They clear and burn plots to prepare their fields before the rainy season begins. Although the practice is generally prohibited due to its unsustainability, and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

