Shipping faces showdown over greenhouse gasses

From BBC
The shipping industry is under growing pressure to dramatically curb planet-warming emissions from smokestacks at a meeting in London this week.
Maritime transport emits as much CO2 in a year as Germany but is the biggest global sector without a goal for cutting emissions to ‘net zero’.
Some delegates at the UN summit want this by 2050 and emissions halved by 2030.
Campaigners say it would be the climate ‘deal of the decade’ if agreed.
Reaching ‘net zero’ would mean that any remaining shipping emissions were matched by actively removing greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.
For years, the shipping industry, governments and environmental groups have wrangled on how to make the transport of goods by sea greener.
The issue was deemed just too difficult to be included in the 2015 Paris climate pact to keep down global warming.
It matters because around 90% of the products and goods the world consumes travel by ship.
These vessels often burn highly polluting fuels which contribute as much as 3% of the world’s global carbon dioxide emissions, roughly the same amount as that of Germany or 243 coal plants.
That could grow by as much as 50% by the middle of this century if stronger action isn’t taken, experts have warned.
