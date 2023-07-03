UK weather: hottest June since records began – Met Office

From BBC
The UK had the hottest June on record, the Met Office has confirmed.
The average monthly temperature of 15.8C exceeded the previous highest average June temperature, recorded in 1940 and 1976, by 0.9C.
Climate change made the chance of surpassing the previous joint record at least twice as likely, scientists also said.
Records were broken in 72 of 97 areas in the UK from where temperature data is collected.
As well as the overall UK June record, England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland each recorded their warmest June since the Met Office started collecting the data in 1884.
“It’s officially the hottest June on record for the UK, for mean temperature as well as average maximum and minimum temperature,” said Met Office’s Climate Science Manager Mark McCarthy.
“An increase of 0.9C may not seem a huge amount, but it’s really significant because it has taken the average daytime and the night time temperature for the whole of the UK,” Paul Davies, Met Office Climate Extremes Principal Fellow and Chief Meteorologist, told BBC News.
“That’s significant in a warming climate and because of the consequential impacts on society,” he added.
He also said that while the UK recorded a higher one-off temperature of 40.3C last summer, the difference last month was the sustained heat both day and night.