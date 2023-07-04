A standing Amazon Rainforest could create an $8 billion bioeconomy: Study

Pursuing economic growth at the expense of the environment has long been a shortsighted development strategy in the Amazon Rainforest, pushing the biome to the brink of irreversible degradation. But there is an alternative. Slashing deforestation to zero and decarbonizing the economy not only could keep the forest standing but could also transform the region into a billion-dollar bioeconomy by 2050, a recent study has found. The study, conducted by the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the New Climate Economy and published in June, found that preserving the forest, transitioning to low-carbon agriculture practices and bolstering the bioeconomy would pump an additional 40 billion reais ($8.3 billion) GDP per year into the Legal Amazon region, an administrative region that spans the nine Brazilian states located within the Amazon Basin. The transformation would also generate 312,000 additional jobs that would particularly benefit Black and Indigenous communities. The “business-as-usual” scenario based on the deforestation and emission trends of the past 10 years would lead to irreparable environmental damage, economic collapse, and a failure to meet emission reduction targets, leaving the fate of the country hanging in the balance: “There is no future for Brazil without the Amazon,” the study authors warned. “A new approach to the Amazon could save it from destruction while driving robust, equitable growth for Brazil’s economy,” tweeted Ani Dasgupta, the president of WRI. This new approach would also bring environmental benefits. Brazil would have 81 million hectares (200 million acres) more standing forest from a combination of restoration…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay