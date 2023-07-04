Birds and bats help Peruvian cacao farmers gain higher yields, study says

In the arid forests of northern Peru, a rare variety of cacao tree known as blanco de Piura is cultivated by farmers and used to produce “fine-flavor” cacao (the main ingredient in chocolate). And, as it turns out, farmers in this region are getting help from some unexpected friends: birds and bats. A new study published in the journal Ecological Applications reveals the significant role played by birds and bats in the productivity of cacao trees in irrigated agroforestry systems. Over a two-year period, these winged allies accounted for an impressive 54% of the total cacao tree productivity. Carolina Ocampo-Ariza, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Göttingen and lead author of the study, expressed surprise at the findings, highlighting the valuable “pest predation service” provided by birds and bats. The economic benefits of avian and bat contributions are substantial, translating to approximately $959 per hectare per year for Peruvian cacao farmers in the study area. All the farms used in the study are owned by small-scale farmers who are part of the Norandino Ltda. agricultural cooperative. Being part of the cooperative provides these farmers with various benefits, including selling their high-quality cacao at a premium price. These farms use an agroforestry system which combines cacao trees with other species of shade-providing companion trees. These diverse trees attract more diversity to the farm, such as birds, bats, insects and other animals. And while there can be some costs to increased diversity, like mammals eating the fruit, this study finds that,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

