Climate change: World's hottest day since records began

From BBC
The world’s average temperature reached a new high on Monday 3 July, topping 17 degrees Celsius for the first time.
US researchers said the new record was the highest in any instrumental record dating back to the end of the 19th century.
Scientists believe a combination of a natural weather event known as El Niño and mankind’s ongoing emissions of carbon dioxide are driving the heat.
Last month has also been confirmed as the world’s warmest June yet recorded.
Scientists at the US National Centers for Environmental Prediction said that the world’s average temperature had reached 17.01C on 3 July, breaking the previous record of 16.92C that had stood since August 2016.
Since the start of this year, researchers have been concerned about rising temperatures on land and at sea.
Record spring heat in Spain and many countries in Asia have been followed by marine heatwaves in places that don’t normally see them, such as the North Sea.
This week China continued to experience an enduring heatwave with temperatures in some places above 35C, while the southern US has also been subject to stifling conditions.
Monday’s high is the warmest since satellite monitoring records began in 1979. Experts also believe it is the highest since widespread instrumental records began towards the end of the 19th century.