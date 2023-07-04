Deep-sea expedition reveals rare octo-nurseries off Costa Rica

In 2013, scientists found octopuses doing something unusual at Dorado Outcrop, a small seamount off the west coast of Costa Rica. While most octopuses are known to be solitary animals, females had gathered at this spot to brood their eggs near a low-temperature hydrothermal vent. But at the time, scientists didn’t see any octopus babies, which led them to theorize that the warm water and limited oxygen at the vent wasn’t allowing the eggs to develop fully. Ten years later, in June 2023, researchers plunged a remotely operated vehicle, or ROV, back into the deep sea to search for the brooding octopuses at Dorado Outcrop. They got an even bigger surprise when they found them: this time, there were babies, making the outcrop a so-called “octopus nursery.” “​​The ROV mission control room erupted in squeals of amazement,” Beth Orcutt, an oceanographer of the U.S.-based Bigelow Laboratory, who co-led the mission, told Mongabay in an email. “People [were] pointing their fingers at the screens excitedly, clapping, hugging.” Several days later, the researchers discovered a second octopus nursery about thirty nautical miles away from the Dorado Outcrop on another low-temperature vent. Together, these two locations are two of only three known deep-sea octopus nurseries in the world. The third is on the Davidson Seamount off the coast of California. The biggest finding of the expedition is the confirmation that the small Dorado Outcrop in Costa Rica’s Pacific waters hosts an octopus nursery with hundreds of Muusoctopus species brooding viable eggs in low-temperature…This article was originally published on Mongabay

