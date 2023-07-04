Tested by COVID and war, an Indigenous conservation system in Ethiopia prevails

GUASSA COMMUNITY CONSERVATION AREA, Ethiopia — On an early misty morning in July, Worku Mekonen, 39, one of the scouts at the Guassa Community Conservation Area in Ethiopia’s central highlands, arrives at his duty site and starts patrolling. Walking deep into the shrubland covered in lush green grass, everywhere he turns, Mekonen happily recounts the positive impacts of the community’s conservation efforts. While shrubs and flowers add bursts of lively colors to the landscape, almost every other vegetation has turned green after a bout of rain, giving the area a refreshing and rejuvenating aura. From a distance, a herd of gelada monkeys (Theropithecus gelada) enjoy the morning sun as they graze on the fresh grass that’s grown back. Gelada monkeys in the Guassa Community Conservation Area in Ethiopia’s central highlands. Image by Solomon Yimer for Mongabay. With Afro-alpine grasslands covering 11,000 hectares (27,000 acres) of land, an area larger than the city of Paris, sitting at an altitude nearly the height of Mount Fuji, Guassa is renowned as one of the oldest unbroken examples of Indigenous resource management in Africa. However, the dual impacts of the ravaging Tigray war and the COVID-19 pandemic introduced a new set of challenges to the community, bringing battles to their doorstep and shattering their burgeoning ecotourism industry. Now, through community-led efforts and sustainable resource use, the conservation area is being revived once again, and looks set to thrive, say community leaders and zoologists. “I feel a sense of pride and satisfaction when I see…This article was originally published on Mongabay

