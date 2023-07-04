ULEZ expansion: Judicial review to start at the High Court

From BBC
A judicial review into Sadiq Khan’s plans to expand London’s Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) is due to get under way at the High Court on Tuesday.
Five Conservative-led councils – Bexley, Bromley, Harrow, Hillingdon and Surrey – have launched legal action over the scheme, planned to cover the whole of London from the end of August.
They say it would have a big financial impact on motorists.
London’s Labour mayor says the scheme is needed to tackle air pollution.
“The independent assessment confirms that ULEZ works and the expansion will lead to five million more Londoners breathing cleaner air,” he told Reuters news agency in an interview.
“You’re not going to please a hundred percent of people all the time,” he added. “No politician in history has managed to do so.”
The ULEZ scheme requires people who drive in non-compliant, or more polluting, vehicles to pay a daily charge of £12.50 on days they are driven within inner London. A majority of cars driven in London are Ulez-compliant.
The current zone covers all parts of the city between the North and South circular roads, but London’s mayor previously announced it would be expanded to cover the whole of the capital from 29 August.
The five outer-London councils served Mr Khan with a pre-action protocol letter on 12 January, stating there were five grounds for a judicial review.
In April, the High Court ruled there was sufficient evidence on two
