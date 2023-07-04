With El Niño likely, Indonesia’s volunteer firefighters gear up — with new gear

When battling to protect Indonesia’s peatlands during wildfire crises in 2015 and 2019, most volunteer firefighters confronted the infernos with a dire shortage of equipment and technological resources. For community firefighters like Indra My Lubis, that disadvantage is beginning to shift. Around three years ago, the village of Bathin Sobanga, south of the city of Dumai in Sumatra’s Riau province, used the village budget to procure a drone to help monitor their coverage area, according to Indra. “It’s been a huge help,” said Indra, who leads Bathin Sobanga’s Masyarakat Peduli Api (MPA), village volunteer firefighters. “We can easily monitor whether there is any smoke.” Indonesia established a volunteer firefighting network more than a decade ago as the first line of defense against wildfires. Groups of local volunteers were given basic fire training, in the hope that quick interventions by those who knew the ground best would extinguish a blaze before it grew out of control. Manggala Agni, the government fire department run by the Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forestry, would then be better able to triage resources to battle the worst fires. Smoke rising from a forest fire in Riau. Image by Rhett A. Butler / Mongabay. However, insufficient investment and a lack of coordination in the early years undermined building capacity in the MPA network, according to several field workers. “One way of increasing community participation is through the MPA program and there has been a lot of progress, including financial support from the government and the private…This article was originally published on Mongabay

