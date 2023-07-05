Bill stripping Peru’s isolated Indigenous people of land and protections scrapped

A bill eyeing to strip uncontacted Indigenous people in Peru of lands and protections was officially scrapped at the end of June. This legislative proposal, called a “step backward” by critical Indigenous and conservation organizations, garnered widespread attention and sought to alter the current Law for the Protection of Indigenous Peoples in Isolation and Initial Contact Situations (known as PIACI in Spanish). Put forward by Jorge Morante Figari, a right-wing congressman from the oil-rich Loreto region in Peru’s Amazon, the bill, known as known as PL 3518/2022, planned to shift responsibility for the creation of Indigenous reserves from the national government to the regional governments. It also proposed to re-evaluate the existence of every Indigenous reserve for isolated peoples to determine whether to keep them or scrap them completely. Indigenous reserves often take many years to establish and aim to protect isolated peoples from diseases and the destruction of ecosystems they rely on, in part by prohibiting the entrance of outsiders and extractive industries like oil drilling and logging. “I’m very happy because we’ve worked hard to stop this draft bill, which violates the rights of uncontacted tribes and those in initial contact,” said Tabea Casique, national council leader of Peru’s Indigenous Amazonian association (AIDESEP), one of the Indigenous organizations that lobbied to stop the bill. “The scrapping of the draft bill protects our uncontacted relatives, their rights and their lives and avoids the genocide and ecocide that it would have unleashed,” said Casique. Loreto’s regional government supported the bill…This article was originally published on Mongabay

