Can Spain keep the rising sea from washing away a critical delta?

EBRO DELTA, Spain — Perched on an oyster and mussel farming platform in the middle of Fangar Bay, Vacile Cotirlet works with the assured movements that come with two decades of experience. Cotirlet secures small cylinders covered with oyster spat onto a long rope. He’ll drop several such ropes off the wooden lattices that make up the farm so the spat can grow to marketable size in the bay’s shallow waters. “There used to be everything here: eels, crabs, sea snails,” he tells Mongabay. “But now there’s none of that.” The reason for this biodiversity loss in Spain’s Ebro Delta, the third largest in the Mediterranean? Scientists point the finger primarily at climate change and upstream management of the Ebro River. Last year, water temperatures in the delta reached 87 degrees Fahrenheit, high even for a tropical sea, let alone a temperate one like the Mediterranean. The result was 100% mortality of mussel spat and a loss of 385,000 pounds of ready-for-market mussels, Gerardo Bonet, director of the Federation of Mollusc Producers of the Ebro Delta, tells Mongabay. Mussel growers in the delta had to replace their losses worth hundreds of thousands of euros by buying from growers in Italy and Greece so they had something to sell to their own customers, Bonet says. Climate change is also affecting another of the delta’s main industries. Rice farms, which produce the area’s most important crop, are being pinched between storms that break the sand barrier protecting low-lying fields from the open…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay