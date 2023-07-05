Effort to save rare Colombian monkey looks to crowdfund its conservation

For 38 years, Colombian-based NGO Fundación Proyecto Tití has successfully run a reforestation program to protect the critically endangered cotton-top tamarin and its tropical dry forest habitat in northwestern Colombia. Using rigorous science-based reforestation methods, the program has helped create four protected areas that cover some 5,100 hectares (12,600 acres). During this time, Proyecto Tití has planted more than 120,000 native trees across nearly 570 hectares (1,400 acres) to secure more habitat for cotton-top tamarins (Saguinus oedipus) and other native wildlife to thrive. At the end of this year, the organization is planning to purchase an additional 386 hectares (954 acres) with the help of Silicon Valley-based ReWorld, an NGO that has committed to raising $1.2 million by October to support the organization. (Left) A farmer plants a tree sapling as part of Fundación Proyecto Tití’s forest restoration efforts. (Right) Rodrigo Rodríguez, a field assistant at Fundación Proyecto Tití, collects seeds from a donor tree that will be taken to a nursery to germinate and propagate until it’s are large enough to be planted in the target forest restoration areas within the reserve or in a forest corridor on farmers’ land. Images courtesy of Fundación Proyecto Tití. Once purchased, the land will be used to create new habitat for about eight to 10 families of cotton-top tamarins, which are threatened by illegal logging and wildlife trafficking. Found nowhere else but in northwestern Colombia, the species were abundant until the late 1960s, when 20,000-30,000 individuals were captured for use in biomedical…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay