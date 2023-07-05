Fishing, dams and dredging close in on Peru’s river dolphins, study shows

Amazon river dolphins navigate the complex waterways of the forest, their pods spread across the Amazon Basin in six different countries. The routes of these large, pink mammals are naturally blocked by land, waterfalls and stretches of shallow water, but increasingly something else is in the way: human activity. According to a recent study published in the journal Oryx, Amazon river dolphins (Inia geoffrensis) in Peru are threatened by fishing activity as well as the proposed construction of dams and dredging operations. “It’s clear that the Amazon river dolphin is facing increasing threats from humans,” lead author Elizabeth Campbell, of the Centre for Ecology and Conservation at the University of Exeter, U.K., said in a statement. Amazon river dolphins eat at least 53 different species of fish, making them an important aquatic predator. Image by Diogo Luiz via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0). Researchers from Exeter and Peruvian conservation organization Pro Delphinus fitted satellite tags on eight dolphins in the Peruvian Amazon to track their movements in relation to fishing areas, dams and dredging sites. The findings revealed that an overwhelming 89% of the dolphins’ home range is subject to fishing activity. Fishing not only depletes the dolphins’ food sources but also subjects them to intentional killing and accidental capture, known as bycatch. The Amazon river dolphin is currently classified as endangered on the IUCN Red List. Actions that further threaten these large mammals could have dire consequences for the entire aquatic ecosystem. “As they are at the top of the food…This article was originally published on Mongabay

