Jokowi focuses on El Niño as Indonesia’s dry season heats up

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has warned of potentially dangerous weather conditions accelerating across the archipelago in the coming months, as the nation’s meteorology agency says more than half the country has entered the dry season. “Anticipate the potential for a long dry season due to El Niño,” the president, known as Jokowi, told ministers at a cabinet meeting in Jakarta on July 3. Agencies across Indonesia are allocating resources and shifting policy to confront the risks posed by the emergence of the first El Niño since the Southeast Asian country’s 2015 haze crisis. That year, El Niño-driven warming of Pacific Ocean waters caused a cascade of climatic effects, which in Indonesia meant a prolonged main dry season beyond October. The dearth of rain strengthened the annual wildfires, which burned 4.6 million hectares (11.4 million acres) of land across the archipelago. Data from Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climate and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) showed a total of 186 medium-risk hotspots across the country on July 2. The eastern regions of Papua and Maluku accounted for the largest share, with 62 hotspots, while the agency detected 38 hotspots across Sumatra and Kalimantan, the Indonesian portion of the island of Borneo. By comparison, on July 30, 2015, the last El Niño year, the BMKG recorded 186 hotspots just in Riau, a province in Sumatra home to Indonesia’s largest expanse of carbon-heavy peatland. In 2015, the city of Palangkaraya, the capital of Central Kalimantan province, experienced some of the worst air quality recorded in Indonesia as nearby…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay