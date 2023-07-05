Meet the kipunji: A rare primate success story in Tanzania

In January 2003, when Wildlife Conservation Society researchers working in Tanzania’s Southern Highlands heard from local hunters that there was a monkey called the kipunji living on the slopes of Mount Rungwe, they didn’t know what to think. They had never heard of the kipunji, but the local Wanyakyusa are storytellers, and the line between the real and mythical is often blurred. Then, in May that year, while doing biodiversity surveys in the Southern Highlands, the researchers caught their first glimpse of a strange primate. It took many months of trekking through the steep forested slopes on the heels of these elusive monkeys before they got a good look. Only then could they confirm that the kipunji — with its light-brown tufted triangular crest, black face, a muzzle similar to a baboon’s, and a loud honking call — was a species new to Western science. In a strange coincidence, in July 2004, researchers working in Tanzania’s Udzungwa Mountains some 350 kilometers (220 miles) to the northeast, also discovered what they believed was a new primate. In 2005, the two teams jointly published a paper in the journal Science describing the new species. They initially dubbed it the highland mangabey (Lophocepus kipunji), but later, following genetic analysis of a dead specimen, they renamed it the kipunji (Rungwecebus kipunji), putting it into its own genus, meaning it wasn’t closely related to any other monkey. This made the kipunji the first new primate genus described in Africa in more than 80 years. Kipunji…This article was originally published on Mongabay

