Mongabay’s What-to-Watch list for July 2023

A group of young Munduruku Indigenous community in Brazil, forming a collective, covered news about Acampamento Terra Livre event and interviewed Indigenous leader Maria Leusa. Watch the video where she talks about the challenges of being a female Indigenous leader, the violence that her people have suffered from prospectors and the dream of seeing Munduruku territory finally demarcated. Amazon river dolphins are at the top of the food chain in their ecosystem, playing important roles as regulators of Amazonian river life and as environmental indicators for potential zoonoses. Here’s how researchers are trying to save them. Despite the looming threat of fires in Madagascar’s Kirindy Mitea, an NGO is trying to restore the landscape. Watch the North American-style rodeos in the Amazon. In a region where cattle ranching is rampant — cattle are raised on clearings in the middle of the rainforest — an adapted culture has taken prominent shape. The jungle cat (Felis chaus) is one of the ten small cat species found in India. Little is known about the ecology of this cat, but they’re playing a role in the human-dominated agricultural landscapes. Elsewhere in India, a place once known for illegal iron ore is now a center of renewable energy projects. Mongabay-India‘s video shows how a lack of skills in the renewable sector and the need for just transitions pose challenges for local residents seeking employment in the new green economy. A startup in India is working to improve waste management and combat plastic pollution in cities.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

