S. Africa to purge bird-eating mice from key albatross breeding island

CAPE TOWN — Evidence of mice attacking albatross chicks on Marion Island, midway between South Africa and Antarctica, makes for grim viewing. One video, captured at a colony of endangered gray-headed albatrosses (Thalassarche chrysostoma) in 2015, shows the first mice emerging shortly after sunset. Chicks stand defensively in their nests through the night, but once fatigue sets in, they settle down. The mice quickly scurry onto their heads, and tear in. One chick gives in, tucking its bill under a wing and enduring the hours-long assault, before eventually shaking off its attacker. The video, filmed remotely by Ben Dilley, at the time a doctoral researcher at the Percy FitzPatrick Institute of African Ornithology at the University of Cape Town, confirmed an alarming pattern. When mice come upon younger, down-covered chicks, they first attack the birds’ wings or rumps. With older fledglings, whose feathers have toughened, the mice find easier pickings on the chicks’ heads, where the soft crown feathers still give quick access to the skin. Over the course of hours, a single mouse can gnaw the chick’s entire crown away, down to the bone. Two fledgling grey-headed albatrosses (Thalassarche chrysostoma) with mouse-inflicted wounds on their heads. Image by Ben Dilley. By dawn, Dilley’s video showed the wounded chicks alive but weakened with pain and exhaustion. Scalped, wings drooping, the chicks were less likely to clap their beaks defensively at an approaching threat. They were easy prey to predators such as petrels, and likely to contract potentially lethal secondary infections.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay