An Indigenous revival in the Pan Amazon

The explosive growth of protected area networks was accompanied by the simultaneous recognition of the territorial rights of Indigenous people, an ongoing process that has yet to conclude. There are approximately 2.5 million Indigenous people living in the Pan Amazon; about two-thirds live within their territories, which total between 170 and 220 hundred million hectares. They have occupied and defended these territories for centuries; historically, they used armed resistance, but they now rely on civil disobedience and political activism. Being granted legal title or explicit use-rights to their homeland, however, does not signify an end to conflict. Indigenous communities must physically protect their land and its resources from timber thieves, gold miners and land grabbers, as well as wage regulatory battles to stop highway construction, petroleum exploration or the development of hydropower infrastructure. Indigenous people are the Amazon's fiercest and most effective conservation advocates because the struggle for their territories is existential: if they lose their land, they will lose their identity and cease to exist as a people. They know this because they are the survivors of a holocaust. The Native Americans of the Pan Amazon have survived wave after wave of genocidal events that started with the colonization of the Western Hemisphere by the European powers in the fifteenth and sixteenth centuries. Slavery, war and epidemic disease reduced their populations by an estimated ninety per cent by the mid decades of the nineteenth century. The prosperous communities that once populated the main stem of the Amazon River were…

