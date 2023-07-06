Breadfruit: A starchy, delicious climate and biodiversity solution

Marisol Villalobos has a routine with her breadfruit trees. Nearly every morning, as the sun is just cresting the horizon, she drives to her groves nestled in the mountains of Jayuya, Puerto Rico, steps out of the car and pauses to breathe in the thick scent of flowers, fallen leaves and ripening fruit. As she listens to the calls of parrots and cuckoos in the breadfruit canopy, she blesses the trees and thinks, as she often does, how appropriate it is that the Puerto Rican word for breadfruit is pana, a word also used to refer to a very close friend. For Villalobos, and potentially for humanity, breadfruit is emerging as a friend with a lot to offer: a versatile source of food, a potential biodiversity protector and a possible solution against multiple fronts in the climate crisis. Producing an abundant annual yield of starchy, nutritious fruit with the utility of a potato, breadfruit offers farmers a reliable staple crop that requires little maintenance once it has matured. What’s more, recent research published in PLOS Climate predicts that breadfruit’s range will actually increase with the rising temperatures of climate change, especially in Sub-Saharan Africa. “We know a lot of staple crops around the world are going to be very impacted by climate change, like rice, corn, wheat,” says co-author Lucy Yang, an environmental scientist who researched the study while an undergraduate at Northwestern University. “But breadfruit can be a centerpiece for biodiversity; it is extremely nutritious and the main crux…This article was originally published on Mongabay

