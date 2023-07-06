Five ways to increase tree cover in cities (commentary)

From increases in severe storms to warming average temperatures, the climate crisis presents pressing challenges to environmental and social conditions around the world. Forests have been recognized as a key to mitigating the impacts of global climate change, with an emphasis on their intake and storage of carbon. Additionally, urban forests and built green infrastructure (e.g., rain gardens, green roofs, vegetated buffer zones) provide myriad localized ecosystem services to surrounding areas, such as improvements in mental health and water quality, lower levels of localized air pollution, and reductions to the urban heat island effect. These advantages make urban forests critical to the environmental and social well-being of cities and their communities. City planning must prioritize, budget for, and create policies to support the health and resilience of urban forests as part of a green infrastructure framework. Forest management is a significant factor contributing to the amount of carbon stored in an area, and management falls upon many different actors from multiple levels of government to private landowners. Informing decision-makers at all scales is crucial to maintaining and creating forests that are resilient in the face of a changing climate. Street trees in San Francisco. Image courtesy of Photo by Vladimir Kudinov on Unsplash. Forests across the world play an integral role in climate change mitigation—from the expansive Amazon rainforest down to small, half-acre parks in cities. Awareness of the role urban forests play in climate change mitigation and social equity is gaining traction in the U.S. (see this September 2021…This article was originally published on Mongabay

