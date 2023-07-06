High-status ancient Spanish tomb held 'Ivory Lady'

Leonardo García Sanjuán, a professor of prehistory at the University of Seville, said the riches in the tomb at the copper age settlement of Valencina de la Concepción were incomparable with those found in others at the time.

“When we compare the Ivory Lady to these people, she stands head and shoulder above all of them,” he said. “So we do not hesitate to say that she was the most socially prominent person of her time and this is of course remarkable because it is a female”.

Archaeologists say that as well as containing a high number of valuable goods, the grave was also a rare example of a single occupancy burial, another sign