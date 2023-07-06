Nearly 85% of Indonesian peatlands aren’t protected, study shows

JAKARTA — Most of Indonesia’s carbon-rich peatlands aren’t protected, according to a new study that calls for prioritizing much-needed restoration efforts for these areas. The recently published paper shows that less than 16% of Indonesia’s 6.7 million hectares (16.6 million acres) of peatlands are protected by law. The researchers, from universities in Italy, Malaysia and Australia, also found that the area of peatland in need of restoration interventions amounted to 4.2 million hectares (10.4 million acres), representing 28.7% of the total study area. This is much higher than the Indonesian government’s target of restoring 2.6 million hectares (6.4 million acres) of peatland by 2024. Lead author Dilva Terzano, a climate finance specialist at the Rome-based International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), said she was inspired to conduct the research after having worked in Indonesia on peatland sustainable management and restoration for years, through a partnership with the Indonesian Ministry of Environment and Forestry (MOEF). “And what was evident was the discrepancy between the conservation areas delineation in the country, and the recent exercise undertaken by MOEF of mapping the peatlands in the whole country,” Terzano told Mongabay in an email. A peatland forest in Indonesian Borneo. Image by Rhett A. Butler/Mongabay. The study identified the largest unprotected peatland area in Indonesia as being in the Papua region (2.5 million hectares, or 6.2 million acres), followed by Kalimantan, the Indonesian portion of the island of Borneo, at 2.3 million hectares (5.7 million acres), and Sumatra (1.9 million hectares, or 4.7 million…This article was originally published on Mongabay

