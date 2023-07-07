Degraded, but not defunct: Modified land still has wildlife value, study says

Humans have transformed the planet to a staggering extent. Studies estimate that, as a species, we’ve modified at least three-quarters of the Earth’s land surface. Over time, vibrant mosaics of forest, grassland and wetland have been replaced with our road networks, bustling cities, and industrial-scale pastures, plantations and croplands. With so much of the globe under our influence, more focus needs to be placed on recognizing and preserving the biodiversity value of human-dominated landscapes, says an international team of researchers in a new review study published in Global Ecology and Conservation. “The idea that we can have nature conservation of biodiversity in some parts of a landscape, country, or continent, and then have our food production landscapes and human-dominated landscapes in separate areas, I think is a bit ridiculous,” study co-author Ben Scheele, an ecologist at Australian National University, told Mongabay. “We really have to be serious about having wildlife in areas that are heavily human-modified.” To this end, Scheele and his colleagues from Australia and the United States present a new conceptual framework, based on ecological theory, which they say will help resource managers and conservation biologists anticipate how species living in modified landscapes are likely to respond to repeated and rapid changes in land use. Natural forest abuts an oil palm plantation in Sumatra, Indonesia. The large old trees are vital for species survival as surrounding land is converted from one human land use to another. Image by Rhett A. Butler for Mongabay. While individual species responses will…This article was originally published on Mongabay

