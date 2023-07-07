Monetizing nature: the under-explored power of Amazon’s natural capital

Environmental economics views the environment as a form of natural capital: land, water and biodiversity are viewed as assets that mediate the flow of goods and services from ecosystems toward human society. One of that discipline’s most important innovations was the concept of payment for ecosystem services (PES), based on the observation that, under certain circumstances, societies are willing to pay for the provision of goods and services that originate from nature. The Pan Amazon is the most biologically diverse tropical forest on Earth, its forests and soils contain the largest stock of terrestrial carbon and it is home to the world’s largest freshwater resource. Nonetheless, it has been difficult to discover and implement PES schemes capable of monetizing the value of this enormous natural capital. Aerial view of the Pini Pini river in the Peruvian Amazon. Image by Rhett A. Butler. With regard to biodiversity, its value remains hypothetical until discovered; consequently, the market potential of the vast majority of Amazonian species is unknown. The foundation of the modern pharmaceutical industry is based on chemicals derived from plants, fungi and animals, but the discovery process is long, difficult and laden with risk. Similar obstacles impede investment by agribusiness: research to discover the economic potential of agrobiodiversity is largely carried out by public institutions. A PES scheme for biodiversity is not an option, because the potential beneficiaries of an undiscovered species have not been identified. The value of water is easier to estimate because we consume it on a daily…This article was originally published on Mongabay

