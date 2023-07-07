Scientists hope to tech the heck out of eDNA sampling with drones, robots

SINGAPORE — A huge drone hums and hovers above the canopy of a tree. Just as one might start to think that the show is over, the action begins. Slowly, a robotic arm with a sheet of sampling paper attached at the end drops down from the drone. On reaching the canopy, the arm rubs the paper against the vegetation repeatedly. Over the next hour, ETH BiodivX — a team of scientists, artificial intelligence experts and drone pilots from Switzerland — launches two more drones at Windsor Nature Park in Singapore. One is fitted with a pump and filter to collect water from a stream in the forest, and the other flies above the canopy to collect air samples. For all three, the end goal is a common one: collect DNA samples from the environment. ETH BiodivX wasn’t alone in automating the collection of DNA samples. At the semifinals of a $10 million rainforest conservation technology competition, at least six out of the 13 competing teams used different iterations and combinations of robots and drones to facilitate DNA sampling from the forest. The five-year competition is organized by California-based nonprofit XPRIZE Foundation in a bid to identify technology that can help automate the assessment of rainforest biodiversity. While a team from Brazil used robotic rovers to collect soil samples and leaf litter, another one from Belgium set up bait and traps on a robotic vehicle to collect insect excreta. “Rainforest is a difficult environment to be in and we really…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay