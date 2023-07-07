The biologist working to save Peru’s yellow-tailed monkey: Q&A with Fanny Cornejo

The first encounter between the biologist and the primates was like a movie scene. The monkeys moved through the thick fog covering the montane forest (or cloud forest), where she could barely make out their mysterious shadows. It was February 2007, in the middle of the Peruvian Amazon, and Fanny Cornejo was working during an expedition. “I saw them as if in black and white,” she said. “From the silhouette and the place where they were, I knew they were yellow-tailed woolly monkeys.” “The first time I saw the monkeys was inside a cloud. Although they were about 5-7 [16.4-23 feet] meters above me, the cloud prevented me from seeing them clearly,” Cornejo recalled. After several minutes, she was able to make out their faces. Little by little, their tails, the tuft of yellow pubic hair and the white hairs on their snouts became clear. “I remember that moment very clearly,” she said. Fanny Cornejo in the montane forests of the Amazon, where she began studying the yellow-tailed woolly monkey in 2007. Image courtesy of Gerson Ferrer/Yunkawasi. Sixteen years later, Cornejo has been recognized with the Emerging Conservationist Award from the Indianapolis Prize, the world’s most prestigious award for wildlife conservation. The Peruvian biologist and anthropologist earned this recognition for her years of conservation efforts and research on the yellow-tailed woolly monkey (Lagothrix flavicauda), a critically endangered species that lives only in the montane forests of Peru, a habitat that has been 80% destroyed by human activities. The award comes…This article was originally published on Mongabay

