Villagers turn to charcoal made from bamboo to save a protected forest in Madagascar

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar — Ankarafantsika, a primary forest in Madagascar’s northwest Boeny region, is the site of a vicious cycle where declining livelihoods and its environmental impact aggravate one another. Rice paddies, which form the base of local communities’ income, are silting up due to logging in the protected forest, pushing impoverished locals to turn further to the forest to make a living — causing more silting. To protect the forest, locals have come together to grow exotic bamboo from Asia as a source of charcoal instead of the trees in Ankarafantsika, hoping to protect surrounding watersheds. The Boeny region is home to Madagascar’s second biggest “rice bowl” and the Ankarafantsika National Park, where logging is illegal. As the silting of the rice paddies has a considerable impact on communities, they’ve had no choice but to illegally exploit the forest’s resources to make charcoal and earn some money, locals told Mongabay. However, as the forest dwindles, the alluvial plains and the Betsiboka River which feeds their paddies, silt up. “Unfortunately, it is these same communities around the park that are destroying the forest. As their rice fields have silted up, they have turned to other activities,” says Jean-Yves Razafindrakoto, director of the Valiha Diffusion, a reforestation association in Madagascar. Between 2000 and 2021, the Boeny region lost 117,000 hectares (nearly 290,000 acres) of tree cover, according to Global Forest Watch. According to Razafindrakoto, Ankarafantsika’s main forest — one of the region’s biodiversity hotspots — has suffered losses of up to 70%. Area identified…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay