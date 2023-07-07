World records hottest day for third time in a week

From BBC
The world’s average temperature has reached a new high for the third time in a week, unofficial records show.
Data analysed by a group of US scientists shows the global average temperature on Thursday was 17.23C.
It breaks the 17.01C record set on Monday, surpassed just a day later when the average temperature reached 17.18C.
The temperatures are being driven by human-induced climate change and the naturally-occurring weather pattern known as El Niño, scientists say.
The El Niño Southern Oscillation, or ENSO as it is also called, is the most powerful fluctuation in the climate system anywhere on Earth. It happens every three to seven years, and in the warming phase, warmer waters come to the surface of the tropical Pacific and push heat into the atmosphere.
“Climate scientists aren’t surprised about the global daily temperature record being broken, but we are very concerned,” Friederike Otto, senior lecturer in climate science at Imperial College London, said.
It “should be a wake-up call for anyone who thinks the world needs more oil and gas,” she added.
Before this week, the last time the record was broken was in August 2016.
Experts warn that many societies have not yet adapted to more extreme heat and the impacts it has on people and the environment.
The temperature readings come from a tool called Climate Reanalyzer. Scientists at the University of Maine use a combination of readings from surface, air balloon and satellite observations as well as computer modelling to assess